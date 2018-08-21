We’re Obsessed with SZA’s New Floor-Length, Lime-Green Hair

Little did we know that SZA would become one of this summer’s biggest hair chameleons. In July, the 27-year-old singer traded in her signature voluminous curls for a head of crimson red hair. Now, she’s sporting a new ‘do: floor-length, lime-green locks that make us want to dunk our heads in a bucket of slime immediately.

The All the Stars singer debuted her fresh hair color on Tuesday on Instagram where she shared several pictures of her mermaid-like, lime-green hair. The pictures featured SZA squatting on the ground with her green hair cascading down her back and over her shoulders before settling in a pool by her feet. “Dees bitches ain’t slime enuff 🐍” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, the lime-green locks weren’t SZA’s actual hair but a beautiful wig from The Flawless Experience, a celebrity-favorite salon also responsible for the wigs of Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor.

Though we don’t always think of slim as our dream hair color, SZA’s new locks are definitely changing that.