Sydney Sweeney Swears By This The Ordinary Product for Her Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin

There’s so much talk about Euphoria’s creative beauty looks, it’s easy to forget these are 20-something women who deal with many of the same skin conditions as you. And if you don’t have a good skin routine, even the best makeup falls flat. For Sydney Sweeney, her skincare routine is all about calming and soothing her sensitive, acne-prone skin. In last March’s Vogue video that has since gone viral, the actor, who plays Cassie, reveals the products she uses to ensure her skin can handle all that TV makeup.

“I have really sensitive, horrible combination skin,” Sweeney says, explaining that without the right routine, her makeup just separates on her face. “It took me a while to find the cleanser that would for me,” she continues. “I would watch as many videos, as many tutorials, and I finally in the last year found these two.” She’s talking about Caudalíe VinoClean Deep Cleansing Exfoliator ($35 at Sephora) and Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel ($20 at Ulta).

Next, she uses her favorite product from The Ordinary. “I always put a serum on that kind of helps soak in all the skincare products before I put on my makeup to protect my skin from the makeup,” Sweeney says of the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 ($6.80 at Ulta). The lightweight serum is actually replenishing any lost moisture while it protects the skin’s barrier.

She follows it up with the ultra-popular SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic ($166 at Dermstore), which brightens and improves signs of aging and sun damage. “Growing up my skin was all over the place,” Sweeney says. “I have really sensitive, combination skin so I would break out in horrible cystic acne and it was the point where I would beg my mom not to send me to school and I was super self-conscious, and it was hard finding products that worked for me that didn’t break me out, that didn’t make me red and it’s kind of this very long journey that I had to stay on board for and figure it all out.”

Though the 24-year-old’s skin isn’t perfect by any means (whose is?), she’s proof the right skincare can seriously change your life.