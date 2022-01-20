Sydney Sweeney Just Proved This Bold Eyeliner Trend Is About to Be Everywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to change up your eyeliner this season. You can go with a bright color, graphic lines or, in Sydney Sweeney’s case, heavy lower liner. Sweeney and her makeup artist posted her latest makeup look and fans are screaming over how stunning the actor looks. But that’s not all I see. I’m seeing a hot new eyeliner trend that’s been blowing up as of late. And it’s surprisingly do-able even if you’re not an HBO Max star.

The classic way to apply eyeliner is with a heavier line on top and a light complementary color on the bottom lash line. The eyelid always carried the most color. But not now. One of 2022’s biggest trends is very light (or no!) eyeliner on top and a heavier, smudged-out liner on the bottom. It’s incredibly sexy but also fresh and new. The classic smokey eye can feel just a little too classic — almost cheugy — so this is the perfect way to switch it up without hours of effort.

Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez applied what looks like brown eyeliner and eyeshadow to Sweeney’s lower lash line and smoked it out to an almost reverse cat eye. Some mascara and a little color on top and her eyes look bigger and brighter than ever. A soft nude lip and light blush made sure Sweeney’s eyes were the star of the show.

Of course, we can’t forget about the rest of her glam. Florido Basallo is responsible for those perfect long waves and fashion stylist Molly Dickson outfited the star in Hermès. Sweeney always looks great (does she ever get it wrong?!) but this just might be my favorite look of the Euphoria press tour. Here’s hoping for a dozen more seasons so we can continue to get all the looks.