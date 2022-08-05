Sydney Sweeney Just Got an Unexpected New Haircut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether she’s slaying the red carpet or acting on Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s hair is usually long, blonde and voluminous. She generally parts her hair in the middle and favors sleek straight strands or a bouncy blowout. But she’s officially switching it up. Earlier this week, Sweeney showed off a new haircut on Instagram, a shorter, more lob-like style parted on the side. Is the star bringing back the side part?!

In a series of stunning photos, Sweeney poses in a white robe with her new hair and full glam. We’re not sure exactly what the look is for, though it’s likely prep for a photo shoot for one of her many brand partnerships. Sweeney credited hairstylists Glen Coco and Guy Cory for the new ‘do and Melissa Hernandez for the makeup. We wish we knew what products the makeup artist used because — WOW. Girl is glowing.

It’s been an interesting week for Sweeney in the news. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed how her packed work schedule last June led to panic attacks. “I was losing my shit,” she said. “I still can’t get my mind to shut up and I don’t sleep.” She went on to explain how all these brand partnerships — such as Miu Miu and Laneige — are essential because actors don’t make the same money these days as they did when shows were syndicated and Netflix and Hulu weren’t a thing.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she said. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help…They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”