Sydney Sweeney Surprised Everyone With Strawberry Hair — The Season’s Biggest Color Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner did it. Barbie Ferreira did it. Gigi Hadid did it for a long time. What do all of these women have in common? Red hair! Sydney Sweeney surprised everyone with strawberry hair on the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. She traded her trademark blonde for the latest trending shade that seems to be taking over young Hollywood.

The new shade is for an exciting new role for Sweeney, which she announced on Instagram. She’s set to star in the film National Anthem as a character named Penny Jo Poplin. The character has strawberry-blonde hair and bangs with ample freckles, so it makes sense Sweeney would switch up her hair to this pretty color. Nine Zero One co-founder and colorist Nikki Lee is responsible for the shade and hairstylist Florido Basallo the chic cut and style. We’d say they killed it.

Of course, more than just hairstylists went into Sweeney’s gorgeous Spirit Awards look. Melissa Hernandez did her makeup, which included black eyeliner on her waterline — a bit of a throwback to Y2K beauty trends. The dramatic eye was balanced by the pretty Miu Miu dress. But there’s something about Sweeney’s look you might have missed — her nails!

Artist Zola Ganzorigt matched Sweeney’s nails perfectly to her marbled gray dress. She added crystals to her cuticles for a glam finish.

Though the red is for a role, we’re thinking Sweeney might keep the shade around for a while. Jenner seems to be sticking with her red hair and Ferreira’s copper strands could not be cooler. Just take one swipe through Beauty TikTok and you’ll see content creators and regular folks alike are all asking for warmer, redder shades for spring, from bold colors like Jenner’s to Sweeney’s laid-back strawberry blonde. We’re not mad at it.