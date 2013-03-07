Ultimate SXSW Packing Guide with Blogger Jennie Lodge

Jennie Lodge is the founder and face of GoingWest.net, a style blog about an art and fashion loving Iowan, transplanted into California. Her writing focuses on the events of the average 20-something and how she dresses for the occasion by experimenting with clothing, colors, trends and fashions. Jennie’s style can change from day to day, but she loves to keep things simple and chic or rock’n’roll.

Spring is always my favorite time of year for many reasons. The sun begins to set at a later hour, the temperature increases a few degrees day by day, people become increasingly active and generally just happier, and most importantly, music festival season begins. One of the biggest music festivals kicks it off in Austin, Texas in March: South by Southwest (SXSW). It’s an event for all industries–from music to film to tech and more. No matter where you live or where you work, people are asking “So are you going to SXSW this year?”

The chill vibe of Austin balances out the craze happening at one of the biggest indoor festivals in the US (bare in mind, this means lots of walking and breathing in convention center air). And the style at the event totally reflects the laid-back cool demographic of Austin. So it’s important to keep it simple on the beauty routine. Always wash your face at the end of the day with a good cleanser to let your pores breath. You just spent the day running around, sharing convention center air with thousands of people! Just keep your go-to lip color by your side. And when it comes to packing, take is easy and pack light. Bring some light transitional pieces and comfortable shoes. Pack one professional item like a sleek jacket or casual-but-office-appropriate dress. In case you run into a schmoozing opportunity, you’ll look like you have fun but keep yourself pulled together well. First impressions are a big deal, after all.

And don’t forget, this event is jam-packed, and the music portion alone lasts all week. Don’t try to fit everything in. Enjoy yourself. Pace yourself. Just make sure to be prepared and pack accordingly. Above are my top eight recommended items!

For more information about our relationship with Olay click here: cmp.ly/3