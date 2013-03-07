Ultimate SXSW Packing Guide with Blogger Jennie Lodge

Jennie Lodge is the founder and face of GoingWest.net, a style blog about an art and fashion loving Iowan, transplanted into California. Her writing focuses on the events of the average 20-something and how she dresses for the occasion by experimenting with clothing, colors, trends and fashions. Jennie’s style can change from day to day, but she loves to keep things simple and chic or rock’n’roll.
Spring is always my favorite time of year for many reasons. The sun begins to set at a later hour, the temperature increases a few degrees day by day, people become increasingly active and generally just happier, and most importantly, music festival season begins. One of the biggest music festivals kicks it off in Austin, Texas in March: South by Southwest (SXSW). It’s an event for all industries–from music to film to tech and more. No matter where you live or where you work, people are asking “So are you going to SXSW this year?”
The chill vibe of Austin balances out the craze happening at one of the biggest indoor festivals in the US (bare in mind, this means lots of walking and breathing in convention center air). And the style at the event totally reflects the laid-back cool demographic of Austin. So it’s important to keep it simple on the beauty routine. Always wash your face at the end of the day with a good cleanser to let your pores breath. You just spent the day running around, sharing convention center air with thousands of people! Just keep your go-to lip color by your side. And when it comes to packing, take is easy and pack light. Bring some light transitional pieces and comfortable shoes. Pack one professional item like a sleek jacket or casual-but-office-appropriate dress. In case you run into a schmoozing opportunity, you’ll look like you have fun but keep yourself pulled together well. First impressions are a big deal, after all.
And don’t forget, this event is jam-packed, and the music portion alone lasts all week. Don’t try to fit everything in. Enjoy yourself. Pace yourself. Just make sure to be prepared and pack accordingly. Above are my top eight recommended items!
For more information about our relationship with Olay click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through to see Jennie's Ultimate Packing Guide for SXSW!
With people to meet and running around in a convention center, your skin is going to take a hit. Use this cleanser to avoid blemishes. You never know what fate has in store, so it’s important to be prepared. Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser; $6.99; at olay.com
I don’t think I could survive without my iPhone. It keeps me in touch with my fellow festival buddies and prevents me from getting lost. It’s practically an extension of my body! Apple iPhone 5; $199-399; at apple.com
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been stranded with a dead phone. People can go gladiator-style on you for wall sockets when they need to charge their phones. Save yourself the hassle and extend your battery life with this. Mophie Juice Pack; $99.95; at mophie.com
I always think back to that scene in Forrest Gump where Lt. Dan emphasizes the importance of socks. Comfort is key when you’re on your feet all day. (But I never spare a bit of heel). Go for the Harrow boot from Rag & Bone. Heel + comfort = winner. Rag & Bone Black Canvas Harrow Boot; $495; at rag-bone.com
Just keep it on hand. Always. Covergirl LipPerfection Lipcolor; $6.99; at covergirl.com
Capture everything. A lightweight camera won’t burden you, and a quality body and lens will snap every moment perfectly. I’m a big fan of documenting great experiences, and SXSW is no exception. Fujifilm X-E1 16.3MP Compact System Digital Camera; $1,399; at amazon.com
SXSW is one of the biggest shmoozefests after all. You never know who you’ll meet or what opportunities will arise. It can’t hurt to be ready with your info and credentials, right?
You've got to have a good carry-all bag to hold your phone, camera, and everything you pick up along the way. I like a bag that can double as a backpack. This way you can shift the weight of all that new band merch you bought throughout the day to prevent an achey back. MM6 Drawstring Convertible Tote; $560; at shopbop.com
It sounds a little silly, but I would definitely keep a blazer (think chic not board meeting) on-hand for two reasons: it will keep you warm when you walk into the AC air, and it polishes up a look. After all, you never know what fate has in store. You could meet a potential new boss or business partnership. Be prepared for anything to happen. Rag & Bone Moto Sliver Blazer; $695; at shopbop.com