Switch Up Your Fall Beauty Routine With These 10 Products

With each passing day, the temperature outside is getting chillier and our boots are slowly but surely coming out of storage. As much as we love the sunshine and warmth of summer, hair that doesn’t get frizzy the second we step outside is worth way more than tank tops and flip flops. With the change over of the seasons comes the change over of beauty routines everywhere, and this season the trends are all about making a statement.
From choosing a darker lip color to switching from dewy to matte blush, the fall calls for a a change in your beauty regimen the same way it calls for a change in the leaves. After rounding up the biggest trends for the season here, we determined what you’ll need to bring your into the sweater weather.
Do you change your beauty routine each season? Tell us how you switch things up in the comment section below!
Click through to see what products will help you to transition this season.
Though we hope you were wearing SPF this summer, the sun is sure to have had some damaging effects on your skin. This perfecting makeup from Clinique will help hide the damage while you recover.
Clinique Pore Refining Solutions, $26, sephora.com
Take on a new fall scent with Lancome's La vie est Belle.
Lancome La Vie est Belle, $75, sephora.com
Smokey eyes are perfect for sweater weather and we love this dramatic palette.
Black Tango Palette, $45, sephora.com
During the summer, a dewy look works best, but the fall calls for a matte finish. Try this matte blush from Alima.
Alima Satin Matte Blush, $20, birchbox.com
Nothing goes better with a pumpkin spiced latte than a nice smudged eyeliner look, made ideal with this set from Stila.
Stila Smudge Stick Eyeliner, $32, sephora.com
Bold brows are a look all on their own. Keep yours in tip-top shape with Benefit's Brow-zing set, complete with tweezers and powder.
Benefit Brow-zings, $30, birchbox.com
While your look may have been more subdued during the warmer months, this mascara makes your eyelashes so long and full that people will think you're wearing falsies (yes, really)!
Benefit Real Mascara, $22, birchbox.com
If you've got millions of places to be and virtually no time for makeup, take the one-step way out and use BB cream, taking care of a multitude of issues in one fell swoop.
Dr. Jart's BB Cream, $36, sephora.com
Make a bold statement with your lipstick, switching from a gloss to a deep, wine color for autumn.
Beauty is Life Aubergine Lipstick, $28, birchbox.com
After a summer of frizz and hair frying, this heat protectant spray will repair your split ends for a season of gorgeous hair.
Nexxus Pro Mend Styling Spray, $11.99, birchbox.com