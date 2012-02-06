StyleCaster
Sweet Lips: 6 Candy-Colored Hues To Try Out This Spring

Rachel Adler
by
With winter drawing to a close and spring amping up, our makeup palettes tend to become a bit brighter. Concentration falls to our lips as we become more daring with shades. Makeup artist Jordy Poon shared with us how to test the waters from bright glosses to soft nudes this spring.

To ensure that your bold color will stay put, Jordy suggests using a two-ply tissue (peel it apart) and place it over your lip. Then simply dust powder over the top and reapply your lipstick. This will guarantee staying power!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Makeup Artist: Jordy Poon, Bryan Bantry
Hair Stylist: Seiji, The Wall Group
Model: Tamara Lazac, Women Direct
Model: Justyna Stolarczyk, Women Direct

CHANEL Rouge Allure Laque Luminous Satin Lip Lacquer in Stunt (shade no longer available)

Black Orchid Lip Color by Tim Ford, $48, bergdorfgoodman.com

L to R: YSL Gloss Pure in Pure Petal, $30, sephora.com, CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet in La Somptuese, $32.50, chanel.com

CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet in La Somptuese, $32.50, chanel.com

L to R: Black Orchid Lip Color by Tim Ford, $48, bergdorfgoodman.com, CHANEL Rouge Allure Laque Luminous Satin Lip Lacquer in Stunt (shade no longer available)

Lancome Lip Gloss in Lalaque Fever, $26.50, lancome-usa.com

YSL Gloss Pure in Pure Petal, $30, sephora.com

