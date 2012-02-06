Sweet Lips: 6 Candy-Colored Hues To Try Out This Spring

With winter drawing to a close and spring amping up, our makeup palettes tend to become a bit brighter. Concentration falls to our lips as we become more daring with shades. Makeup artist Jordy Poon shared with us how to test the waters from bright glosses to soft nudes this spring.

To ensure that your bold color will stay put, Jordy suggests using a two-ply tissue (peel it apart) and place it over your lip. Then simply dust powder over the top and reapply your lipstick. This will guarantee staying power!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Makeup Artist: Jordy Poon, Bryan Bantry

Hair Stylist: Seiji, The Wall Group

Model: Tamara Lazac, Women Direct

Model: Justyna Stolarczyk, Women Direct