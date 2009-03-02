Sweet Indulgence at the Daily Suite

The Daily Suite provided a calm haven from the chaos that is New York Fashion Week. The suite, located at the aka Hotel Penthouse Suites on West 44th Street (just steps from the tents) provided a multitude of luxe services for fashionistas in between shows. The suite’s beauty services used products available at The Plaza Beauty by Warren-Tricomi:

Hair styling by Warren-Tricomi,

Makeup and nails by Smashbox and Napoleon Perdis,

Skincare by Sponge

Airbrush tanning and teeth-whitening by Beach Bum Tanning

Never one to turn down an opportunity to have my hair styled, I flew right from the suite’s front door into Warren-Tricomi stylist Kristina Noto’s chair. She immediately got to work on touching up my Remington Airwave waves, which were wilting, thanks to my crazy Fashion Week schedule. I’d taken two days off from my day job and tried to cram as much fashion and beauty madness into a few days as possible! With a curling iron and some hairspray, my curls were revived and ready to brave the tents within ten minutes.

Next, I headed to the nail suite, where Warren-Tricomi nail specialist Kazuki gave me one of the most thorough, lustrous manicures of my life. I chose Napoleon Perdis’ Chandelier Shine nail polish in Lust, a bright orange red perilously close to being inappropriate for my conservative work environment. I like to live on the edge during NYFW. Kazuki suggested a more-square-than-oval squoval shape, insisting that “round nails make your fingers look fat.” Well, I certainly didn’t want that. Kazuki also tended to the overgrown forest that was my cuticles like a champ. We chatted throughout the manicure and she confirmed that my favorite Japanese restaurant (Choshi) is indeed one of the best in the city and recommended her fave, Kodama. I plan to try it out immediately!

Before I left, I popped by the Sponge room, where brand representatives were providing hand massages using a mixture of Sponge Avocado Oil and Sponge Body Milk with st. john’s wort, peppermint, and olive leaf. The product combo is intensely moisturizing and I momentarily forgot about my hectic my Fashion Week schedule–so much so that I had to dash to my next show. It nearly negated the serenity the massage provided, but not quite thanks to the soothing Sponge Body Milk scent which lingered pleasantly.

Contributed by: Beauty Blogging Junkie.