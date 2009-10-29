Swedish Skin Care

On my recent trip to Sweden, I was lucky enough to discover two skincare companies that I absolutely fell in love with. When I travel, I like to search out the local beauty products to see what other amazing and innovative goodies I can find.

The first company I found out about is called Bjork and Berries. The website alone is a glimpse into a heavenly virtual world that you never want to leave. I have not seen a website so beautiful in all my life and it is worth the visit at www.bjorkandberries.se just to be transported even for a moment to the lush forests, meadows and lakes of mystical Scandinavia.

I adore the 100% natural Honey Vanilla Body Butter that makes skin super supple and is filled with good-for-the-skin antioxidants. The Cloudberry Jasmine Shower Cream envelopes your body in lovely romantic fragrance and rich vitamin C. Lastly, the Winter Spice Candle will evoke memories of the holidays with a combination of scents like cinnamon, spruce, clove and orange peel.

The second company is called Estelle and Thild and is a chic Ecorganic skincare line that uses organic and natural ingredients.

My top picks are the Neroli Eye Balm containing black elder to counteract puffiness and castana extract to promote blood flow and the yummy smelling Neroli and Bergamot shampoo and conditioners. My hair was soft and smelled lovely.

You just get a clean healthy feeling from using these natural products and you will know that the Swedes got it right combing beauty with nature!