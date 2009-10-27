Swedish Beauties

I just returned from a fabulous trip to Stockholm, Sweden for a beauty and wellness event hosted by the fitness wear brand Casall. I was a guest speaker and was excited to share my philosophy about enhancing your natural beauty with these women as well as learn about how they look and feel so incredibly beautiful.

I absolutely love traveling the world and meeting inspiring women from different cultures to learn about their view on beauty. Every woman I met was gorgeous! Their healthy attitude towards their bodies and their skin is impressive and we had a great time sharing beauty secrets. The Swedes are very much into natural ingredients with regard to what they eat as well as what they put on their faces. Botanicals and antioxidants were on the top of their list for skin care and a rational and well-balanced take on food helps them keep in shape. They eat clean (but never starve themselves) and get plenty of exercise.

These lovely ladies don’t overdo it with makeup but opt for a simple polished look of luminous skin with an emphasis on eyes. Very trend-forward, they love their eyeliner and keep cheeks and lips pink and fresh looking. The two main makeup companies they adore are Face Stockholm, which is also available in the states, and Make Up Store, which is their equivalent of our MAC and where they go to get fun eye shadows and fab false lashes.

I brought goodie bags of my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primers and Mystical Mauve Natural Shine Lipglosses, which were snatched up by every Swedish gal at the event and they simply loved the products.

Seems we are on the same wavelength when it comes to natural beauty.