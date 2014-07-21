How to Hide All Evidence of Sweaty Summer Skin

Sweating is a totally natural, normal thing, but as far as appearances are concerned, it’s also kind of gross. We can’t think of anything more stressful than arriving to a party or important engagement on a hot July day positively dripping. Short of getting Botox injections in your sweat glands, there’s unfortunately no way to go about curbing sweat in hot weather, but there are a few things you can to do lessen the appearance of sweaty skin with these summer skin care tips.

Use a facial mist.

Keeping a facial mist on hand will help to regulate your temperature and cool your entire body down faster, not just your face. Certain ingredients can also help to soothe and decrease redness upon contact. Storing a toner spritz in the fridge is ideal for a maximum cool-down effect, but if you’re more of an on-the-go type, choose a product with naturally cooling ingredients, like the citrus and mint extracts in Caudalie Beauty Elixir ($49, sephora.com).

Don’t overdo it on the mattifiers.

Mattifying products can help to regulate oil production, but they’re not as likely to hold up against sweat. In fact, silicones in mattifiers can actually serve to trap the sweat within your pores, leading to blackheads and breakouts. Rather than loading on the siliecone-y powders and primers, carry blotting papers instead to absorb oil and moisture without clogging pores.

Carry body wipes.

It may sound weird, and, okay, maybe even a little embarrassing, but we’re actually kind of crushing on the newest breed of body wipes. Ban Total Refresh Cooling Body Cloths ($2.97, walmart.com) cool the skin on contact and leave a trace of superfine powder behind for a smooth finish that helps to absorb sweat better for longer. We never thought we’d say this, but we won’t leave home this summer without a pack of the cloths tossed in our gym bag or tucked away in our purse.

Roll with it.

Here’s the reality of sweat: It’s going to happen, especially in the summer. You’re probably going to show up at a party or business meeting looking a little worse for the wear. Employ alternative strategies, like putting your hair up off your face in a bun, then taking it out once you’ve reached your destination—you’ll use sweat and humidity to your advantage to create loose waves and volume rather than collecting sweat on your hairline. If you can, be sure to hit the bathroom before you make an important entrance. You may not look perfect, but with a little bit of effort, nobody will suspect that you just spent 45 minutes stuck on an air conditioner-less subway.

