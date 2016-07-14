18 Pieces of Sweat-Wicking Activewear for When It’s Just Too Hot

Among the top three excuses I like to keep ready for why I can’t go for a run today (after I’m tired and I don’t have time) is that it’s just too damn hot. Which, to be fair, right now it actually is. With the temperature soaring up to 90 degrees and beyond here in New York, working out outdoors has become a sweaty, unpleasant activity that leaves me wishing I’d stayed firmly planted in front of the A/C instead.

There is one thing that can make working out during summer a little more pleasant, though: sweat-wicking activewear. Actually, I have no idea why all gym clothes aren’t engineered in a fabric that can wick moisture from your body, because the pieces make a real difference. So before you put off another gym session this summer, click through the slideshow of 18 cool (and, um, cooling) sweat-wicking activewear items available to snag online right now—from shorts to sports bras, tanks, and more.