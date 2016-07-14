StyleCaster
18 Pieces of Sweat-Wicking Activewear for When It’s Just Too Hot

by
Photo: Getty Images

Among the top three excuses I like to keep ready for why I can’t go for a run today (after I’m tired and I don’t have time) is that it’s just too damn hot. Which, to be fair, right now it actually is. With the temperature soaring up to 90 degrees and beyond here in New York, working out outdoors has become a sweaty, unpleasant activity that leaves me wishing I’d stayed firmly planted in front of the A/C instead.

There is one thing that can make working out during summer a little more pleasant, though: sweat-wicking activewear. Actually, I have no idea why all gym clothes aren’t engineered in a fabric that can wick moisture from your body, because the pieces make a real difference. So before you put off another gym session this summer, click through the slideshow of 18 cool (and, um, cooling) sweat-wicking activewear items available to snag online right now—from shorts to sports bras, tanks, and more.

1 of 18

Cushnie et Ochs Vesta Tank, $144; at Bandier

Photo: Bandier

Kapotasana Padded Yoga Bra, $65; at Sweaty Betty

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Stars and Stripes Short Tight, $66.99; at Lorna Jane

Photo: Lorna Jane

L'Urve Super Nova Zip Crop, $75; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Sweat Date Tank, $54; at Lululemon

Photo: Lululemon

Frame Legging, $130; at Koral

Photo: Koral

Two-Tone Athena Crop, $50; at Outdoor Voices

Photo: Outdoor Voices

Sun Salute Unitard, $98; at Alo Yoga

Photo: Alo Yoga

Vie Active Michelle Running Short, $118; at Stylerunner

Photo: Stylerunner

Performance Tank, $110; at Heroine Sport

Photo: Heroine Sport

Paddle Fast Short Bra, $43; at Alo Yoga

Photo: Carbon 38

Nike Pro Hypercool 3" Short, $50; at Stylerunner

Photo: Stylerunner

Seamless Athlete Workout Vest, $50; at Sweaty Betty

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Atomic Kitten Legging, $129; at L'Urv

Photo: L'Urv

Mich Sports Bra, $65.99; at Lorna Jane

Photo: Lorna Jane

Alala Seamless Bra, $45; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

We Are Handsome The Dalliance Print Mesh Trim Active Legging, $220; at Lane Crawford

Photo: Lane Crawford

Adidas by Stella McCartney The Performance 7/8 Tights, $80; at Bandier

Photo: Bandier

