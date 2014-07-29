Sweat and Waterproof Makeup to Keep You Looking Amazing All Summer

Whether you’re out running errands in the hot sun or swimming in the ocean, runny makeup is not attractive. No one likes their foundation melting off or black mascara smeared halfway down their face. Lucky for us, sweat-proof and water-resistant makeup does exist — and in pretty much every form of makeup imaginable!
Save the blush on your cheeks and the color on your lips with these waterproof cosmetics. Above, we gathered our favorite beauty products to save your makeup from sweat and water. Go outside and enjoy the summer heat without having to worry about your makeup being wiped away!
Hide dark circles and fine lines even on the hottest of summer days with this waterproof concealer.
Lancome Waterproof Protective Undereye Concealer, $30.50, Sephora.com
Dare to take a plunge into the ocean with Smashbox's waterproof eyeliner.
Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Kôhl Liner, $20, Sephora.com
Keep your bronzed glow, even in the beating sun, with this waterproof bronzer.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer, $30, Sephora.com
Use Make Up For Ever's Aqua Brow and your bold, structured eyebrows will look phenomenal from sunrise to sunset.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Brow, $21, Sephora.com
There's nothing worse than smeared mascara covering your face after a dip in the pool. Try this long-lasting, waterproof mascara for amazing lashes no matter what.
Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara, $19, Sephora.com
This sweat-proof foundation will leave your skin flawless and oil-free all day long.
Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation Mattifying Oil Free, $55, Sephora.com
Keep your lips hydrated in the sun without having to reapply color every time you take a dip in the water.
Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon, $24, Sephora.com
Stain your cheeks the perfect peach with this beach tint shimmer. In and out of the water, you won't loose your rosy glow.
Becca Beach Tint Shimmer Soufflé, $27, Sephora.com