Sweat and Waterproof Makeup to Keep You Looking Amazing All Summer

Whether you’re out running errands in the hot sun or swimming in the ocean, runny makeup is not attractive. No one likes their foundation melting off or black mascara smeared halfway down their face. Lucky for us, sweat-proof and water-resistant makeup does exist — and in pretty much every form of makeup imaginable!

Save the blush on your cheeks and the color on your lips with these waterproof cosmetics. Above, we gathered our favorite beauty products to save your makeup from sweat and water. Go outside and enjoy the summer heat without having to worry about your makeup being wiped away!

More From Beauty High:

The Best Waterproof Mascaras to Get You Through Even the Hottest Days

Best Waterproof Sunscreens for Fun in the Sun

Gross Gym Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin