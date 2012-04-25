Our Very Own Susie G Visits The WAH Nails Crew At The W Hotel

StyleCaster editor Susie G got the chance to go to W Hotel for her very own WAH Nail manicure straight from the team from across the pond. Here is what she had to say about the experience:

When I found out that I was going to be getting a manicure from London’s own WAH Nails crew, I literally screamed and jumped out of my seat for the pure nail bliss that was about to be imparted on me.

If you are die-hard nail nerd, you’ve probably heard of WAH Nails–the East London (Dalston, to be exact) nail salon that set up shop in 2009. Opening in collaboration with the super-equally rad girls behind BLEACH London (or as WAH calls them, “…the Courtney Love to our Lil ‘Kim’), WAH Nails soon became a hit in London and abroad with the fashion crowds — becoming one of the biggest influencers for today’s nail art trend.

To help celebrate the release of the first-ever book from WAH Nails, founder Sharmadean Reid and co. came to New York to throw a book launch party as well as a pop-up nail salon at the W Hotel in Union Square for the press and in Lower Manhattan for the public. Luckily, I was one of the gals that got to check out the makeshift nail haven over at W Union Square, and get my first WAH-branded mani.

After making my way downtown, I was welcomed by a slew of too-cool-for-school East London ladies who were all part of the WAH crew. Stylish, sweet and all rocking some fierce nail tips, these ladies really represented what WAH is all about–not being afraid to let the world know who you are by expressing your personality loud and clear through style and beauty (plus, also not giving a fudge what the world thinks back).

As I finally got my candy-stripe manicure, which featured a base lime green color and white-colored stripe on top, with the help of British nail polish brand Models Own as well getting to chat with some of the WAH girls including Sharmadean herself, the whole experience only made me wish that we had something like this here in the States. Quickly soon after, I remembered that I lived in Brooklyn and could most likely easily find a nail salon to hook a gal up.

But there’s definitely nothing in Brooklyn (or even in all of NYC) that has the same fashion-forward vibe that WAH Nails does.

And if you don’t live in London, then their book, titled The WAH Nails Book of Nail Art, that is filled with 25 different how-to, DIY manicure directions (along with some sweet photographs, a solid mixtape playlist and some Lisa Frank-approved stickers) is definitely a must-buy for any die-hard nail art junkie.