How To Survive Nemo and Still Look Flawless

Ironically, the biggest trend to emerge during New York Fashion Week over the past few seasons has been inclement weather. From deluges to hail storms, the not-so-sunny days can take a toll on our beauty routines. We all love a good blowout, but even a reliable hood and umbrella combination won’t stop your hair from being ruined by frizz. With all of the Nemo buzz happening right now, a bad weather beauty essentials list had to be put together. Everyone would rather be cuddled in bed watching a Ryan Gosling movie marathon, but unfortunately, fashion week waits for no woman.

Besides carrying an umbrella and bringing a back up pair of socks in your bag, there are certainly ways to fight the bad hair day coming your way during a weather advisory. Before anything else, it’s important to surrender to the fact that you need to work with the weather, not against it. This is not the time to straighten your curly hair or experiment with a new powder foundation. We put together our rainy day guide to looking flawless for the days when you’re running around town. With these tips to look gorgeous in bad weather, you’ll be on your A Game – just in case you bump into the real life Ryan Gosling.

Image via Imax Tree