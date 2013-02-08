How To Survive Nemo and Still Look Flawless

Ironically, the biggest trend to emerge during New York Fashion Week over the past few seasons has been inclement weather. From deluges to hail storms, the not-so-sunny days can take a toll on our beauty routines. We all love a good blowout, but even a reliable hood and umbrella combination won’t stop your hair from being ruined by frizz. With all of the Nemo buzz happening right now, a bad weather beauty essentials list had to be put together. Everyone would rather be cuddled in bed watching a Ryan Gosling movie marathon, but unfortunately, fashion week waits for no woman.
Besides carrying an umbrella and bringing a back up pair of socks in your bag, there are certainly ways to fight the bad hair day coming your way during a weather advisory. Before anything else, it’s important to surrender to the fact that you need to work with the weather, not against it. This is not the time to straighten your curly hair or experiment with a new powder foundation. We put together our rainy day guide to looking flawless for the days when you’re running around town. With these tips to look gorgeous in bad weather, you’ll be on your A Game – just in case you bump into the real life Ryan Gosling.
Image via Imax Tree
Rainy days call for makeup that stays put, and the best way to do that is by incorporating a primer into your routine. Typically primer is applied before foundation, but mixing the two together makes the whole look last longer.
(Benefit POREfessional Primer, $30, Sephora)
Whether you're enduring the weather by wearing your hair down or you're cutting your losses and tossing it up for the day, a bright twistband will help brighten the mood in a stormy situation.
(Twistband Signature Lace Collection, $14, Birchbox)
Besides weddings and sweltering summer nights, rainy days are a perfect opportunity to break out the waterproof mascara. No one wants to show up to fashion week looking like they were just crying over a break up.
(Maybelline Volum' Express Waterproof Mascara, $6.59, Drugstore.com)
Much like your mascara, your eyeliner should also be waterproof. There's no need to overdo it during bad weather, so just opt for lining your upper lash line.
(BareMinerals Remix Waterproof Eyeliner, $15, Nordstrom)
To play it safe with your hair, take advantage of the ballerina bun. When using the Wrap Up, all you've got to do is pull your ponytail through the center, roll your hair, and turn the edges in towards each other. The entire process takes about 30 seconds and lasts all day.
(Sarah Potempa Wrap Up, $12, Sarah Potempa)
During stormy weather, it's best to embrace your hair's natural texture rather than fight it. For curly haired girls, an anti-frizz spray gel is ideal.
(Redken Fresh Curls Curl Boost, $16.37, Drugstore.com)
We applaud anyone daring enough to wear lipstick during sleet and snow. If you are going to add a swipe of color on your lips, choose a matte finish instead of a gloss to avoid your hair getting stuck to your lips during a windy situation.
(Bobbi Brown Cream Matte Lipstick, $24, Nordstrom)
Even if your hair is clean, dry shampoo works wonders during rainy situations. Pick up a travel size bottle of the little miracle worker for on the go touchups throughout the day.
(Klorane Dry Shampoo, $7.50, Soap.com)