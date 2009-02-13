Surrounded By Stars at Red Dress Project

Hilary Duff does her own touch-up Photo: Dennis Ho

Wow! What a way to kick off Fashion Week. The Red Dress Project fashion show, an event held by the The Heart Truth, raises women’s awareness for heart disease, which is the #1 killer of women. And they definitely raised awareness with gorgeous red dresses by designers such as Pamela Roland and Calvin Klein and a ton of celebrities who will walk the runway in red. I saw Hilary Duff, Amanda Bynes, Jennie Garth, Katie Couric, Tori Spelling, Nia Long, Susan Lucci, Linda Carter, and countless more.

Jennie Garth went for red lips to match her red dress

Bobbi Brown was the head makeup artist and created a custom look for each celebrity. “It’s all about making them feel comfortable and beautiful,” she said. Lead hairstylist Jimmy Paul for Bumble & bumble agreed. “They’re about to walk down a runway, which is something they don’t do often. Looking gorgeous helps them feel confident.”

Jane Kaczmarek, below, one of the stunning stars who walked the runway in red, has partnered her charity Clothes Off Our Back to auction the dresses later this month. Check out her website for more information.

Jane Kaczmarek tells me about her charity Photo: Dennis Ho

Nia Long gets the royal treatment Photo: Dennis Ho