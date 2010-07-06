StyleCaster
Support The Gulf And Look Cute!

Every morning when I’m at the gym, pedaling and sweating on my Elliptical machine, I tune into CNN for the latest on the crisis in the Gulf

Between the soiled pelicans and the fisherman who lost his business that took him 30 years to build, I can’t help but feel useless.

Then, I heard on the radio this morning that Kenneth Cole started a line of charitable T-shirts! The $35 pieces have cute little slogans on them and 100% of the proceeds will go to Awearness the Kenneth Cole Foundation to support clean-up at the Gulf.

Look cute and support our friends living in the Gulf?! Sign me up!

Visit Kenneth Cole’s Facebook page for more information.

