These Supplements Might Actually Help Halt Your Hangover This NYE

With New Years Even and National Hangover Day (a.k.a January 1 2020) just around the corner, it’s probably a good time to do some pre-party prep if you plan on indulging in some 21+ drinks to wave goodbye to 2019 with a bit of buzz. While most scientific research seems to posit that there’s no 100 percent vetted “cure” for hangovers, there are certainly a number of tried and true methods that will help. If you’re on the hunt for a remedy to help alleviate the agonizing symptoms that make their appearance in the aftermath of downing one too many glasses of champagne or tequila shots, investing in some of the best natural supplements for hangovers is a solid option.

Clearly, we already know that abstaining from booze altogether, or, at the very least, drinking a glass of water in between each drink is the best preventive measure you can take to wake up without feeling like you’re on your deathbed the following morning. But… if we’re going to be practical here, sometimes our responsible side fails to shine through in times of celebration—and well, in times in which there’s open bar. Now, I hate to say it, but even with these hangover treatments, you’ll have to do a little prep before the hangover hits in order to reap their full benefit. I’m certainly *not* suggesting to simply stick to one drink all night if that’s not your M.O., but most supplements that detox and nurture our liver require you to take them while you’re actually drinking. Just keep a couple capsules or powder packs in your purse and while you’re pausing for a water break after knocking down a couple of cocktails, pop one in and you’ll be set to go.

While you may be tempted to conquer your queasy stomach, throbbing migraine and post-booze anxiety attacks with a hair-on-the-dog Bloody Mary and a greasy breakfast burrito on the side, we advise not following in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway, and chugging the water and supplements instead. Drinking even more alcohol while you’re already dehydrated and depleted of electrolytes will likely exacerbate your already-excruciating symptoms. Instead, come armed to your NYE party (or any night of drinking) with these

1. Flyby Recovery Supplement

These hangover-reducing supplements contain one pre-drink capsule, and a packet that you take in the morning, so they’re kind of a double threat. A friend of mine actually used these last year for NYE, and she said that she was surprised at how little of a hangover she woke with. The capsules also contain a blend of Dihydromyricetin (DHM), Chlorophyll and Prickly Pear which helps the other active ingredients absorb and work better.

2. Natural Vitality Magnesium Calm Powder

According to Carolyn Dean, MD, ND, and medical director of the Nutritional Magnesium Association, magnesium can help the body break down and rid itself of alcohol, making it an effective hangover remedy. It also helps replenish lost electrolytes much quicker than chugging a sugar-laden sports drink. Plus, these on-the-go friendly packets make it super easy to consume anywhere.

3. DHM Detox

These ultra compact packets contain a double dose of toxin-reducing supplements that help your body breakdown alcohol faster and more effectively, which means you’re less likely to suffer from brain fog, nausea and the shakes the following day. It’s not a day-of hangover cure, so you’ll need to take it while drinking or before you go to bed. Hint: if you know you’re likely going to be too tired to swallow a pill — let alone follow your skincare routine— we suggest popping them in after a couple drinks.

4. Blow Fish For Hangovers

These day-of hangover tablets are best for treating existing symptoms, when you can’t go back in time. They contain pain killers to help quell a pounding headache as well as caffeine to help wake you up and even stave off looming migraines. Simply drop the tablets into some water and enjoy a fizzy, lemon flavored drink that soothe your stomach rather than upset it. The effervescent bubbles also help the pain killers work faster as well.