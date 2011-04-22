Supermodels Stop Traffic In NYC, Moss Stuns In Vogue Paris

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Anja Rubik and Sasha Knezevic stopped traffic in Times Square re-enacting their DKNY Original fragrance ad in honor of the launch. (stylebistro)

Learn how to rock the 70s look with that coveted golden glow a la Nicole Richie. (bellasugar)

Pantene is beginning to ship out green packaging with bottles made of plant-based plastics. (wwd)

35% of women don’t wear SPF, although we all know we should. The Glamour girls dissect 5 facts about the must-have product (girlsinthebeautydepartment)

Kate Moss’s red lips and glossy lids are almost, just almost more alluring than the fact that she’s basically naked in French Vogue. (fashiongonerogue)