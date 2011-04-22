StyleCaster
Share

Supermodels Stop Traffic In NYC, Moss Stuns In Vogue Paris

What's hot
StyleCaster

Supermodels Stop Traffic In NYC, Moss Stuns In Vogue Paris

Rachel Adler
by

123712 13034973982 Supermodels Stop Traffic In NYC, Moss Stuns In Vogue Paris

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Anja Rubik and Sasha Knezevic stopped traffic in Times Square re-enacting their DKNY Original fragrance ad in honor of the launch. (stylebistro)

Learn how to rock the 70s look with that coveted golden glow a la Nicole Richie. (bellasugar)

Pantene is beginning to ship out green packaging with bottles made of plant-based plastics. (wwd)

35% of women don’t wear SPF, although we all know we should. The Glamour girls dissect 5 facts about the must-have product (girlsinthebeautydepartment)

Kate Moss’s red lips and glossy lids are almost, just almost more alluring than the fact that she’s basically naked in French Vogue. (fashiongonerogue)

123713 1303497902 Supermodels Stop Traffic In NYC, Moss Stuns In Vogue Paris

Promoted Stories

share