Supermodel Veronica Webb Shares Her Top Three Clean Skin Tips

Veronica Webb at Eucerin’s Skin First luncheon. All images courtsey of Eucerin.

They say beauty is from within, but when it comes to skin, we (like most girls) have been focusing too much on the top layer of dermis (aka skin). With their newly launched Skin First campaign, however, beauty brand Eucerin is trying to get woman to go deeper. Better yet, they’ve brought on supermodel Veronica Webb, to help them do it, and after meeting the beauty yesterday at Eucerin’s intimate luncheon, we can attest that she’s someone you want to listen to when it comes to proper skincare.

Apparently it took getting pregnant for the first time to get Webb thinking about skincare on a different level. “Your skin is the body’s first line of defense, and its job is to protect your internal organs from the outside world,” Webb explained. “When you start thinking about your skin as important as your liver, or your kidneys or your heart, it takes on a much different different value than ‘Oh, I don’t want it to wrinkle or I don’t want stretch marks,'” the mother of two told us. Point taken. But there must be other beauty tips for perfect supermodel skin? There were three in fact.

1. SWEAT

Webb will tell you her best beauty advice is clean skin, but when she’s talking a truly deep schvitz rather than the latest cleanser. “Break a sweat every day,” suggests Webb. “To get clean skin, you have to do it from the inside out because the sweat glands are at the deepest layer of the epidermis…[sweating] carries all of the toxins out of your body from that layer.”

2. MOISTURIZE PROPERLY

Webb is a self-proclaimed moisturizer guru. She is constantly applying and reapplying the stuff throughout the day even when she’s paying bills or sitting down at the computer. But the real trick for keeping skin hydrated all day is to apply the substance properly. “As soon as you get out of the shower, don’t dry yourself completely. Keep your skin a little bit humid and then put your moisturizer on so that you trap a little bit of water in between the moisturizer and the top layer of your skin,” she recommended. Webb also suggests paying extra attention to super dry areas like elbows, knees and feet that are more prone to cracking.

3. GUZZLE WATER

“I always have a bottle of water on my night table, so the first thing I do in the morning is take a sip of water,” Webb shared. “And then I keep the water with me as I shower and get dressed. I drink four glasses of water in the morning before I even leave the house so I’m halfway there.” The former Revlon spokeswoman told us that drinking fluids while traveling is even more crucial, as changes in altitude and temperature can wreak havoc on our complexions. “You need to drink a glass of water for every hour that you’re on the plane,” she said.

Aside from dishing on beauty, Webb is getting proactive and asking women to take Eucerin’s Skin First Pledge online. For every person that signs up, the skincare company will make a donation to HealthyWomen a source of information and empowerment to women.

