8 Supermarket Items That Double As Beauty Products

As beautiful, wonderful and joyous as our trips to Sephora are, we can’t always find the time to make our way to the beauty counter. Chalk it up to scheduling conflicts and “lives,” but sometimes our main squeeze just doesn’t make the cut. Instead, we get our fix by taking a little stroll down the supermarket aisle we like to call Health and Beauty. Food is somehow not as easy to go without (go figure), and while we’re there the beauty aisle is like a mini vacation from the monotony of grocery shopping.

After excusing ourselves to The Aisle for a few years, we’ve come up with a few favorites. From the tried-and-true baking soda that replicates the effect of expensive exfoliating scrubs to a low-key moisturizing oil we don’t have to obsess over making last, the benefits are multiple. They’re generally cheap, usually all-natural, and definitely convenient. So sure, we understand that needing a beauty fix may not be the most healthy. But looking at the pros and cons, we still feel like we’re coming out on top. Check out the slideshow above to join us.

