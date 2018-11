If you have always been more of a tomboy than a girly-girl, or if you just have a thing for Marvel Comics (even if it is only in the vintage t-shirt kind of way), Marvel Comics, and their slew of superheroes are, as usual, here to save the day for all you comic-loving-women. While t-shirts and jewelry are available now, for all of you beauty-junkies out there, WWD reported this morning that we can expect superhero-themed makeup to hit shelves this upcoming holiday season.

Stay tuned.