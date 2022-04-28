Shoppers Say Lady Gaga’s Favorite $20 Sunscreen ‘Feels Like Heaven’ & Keeps Makeup On ‘All Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you believe Lady Gaga released her first album in 2008? That’s 14 years ago (!!), but it doesn’t feel like it because her talent, class and beauty haven’t changed in the slightest. This can partially be attributed to her amaaaazing skincare routine.

Lady Gaga’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, revealed to The Skincare Edit all of the products she uses on Gaga. If you’re wondering how the singer has somehow managed to look the same over the more than a decade she’s been in the business, the simple answer is sunscreen. SPF is one of the biggest ways you can keep your skin healthy and prevent wrinkles, and Gaga is clearly already in the know on this. Plus, summer is around the corner, meaning it’s peak sunscreen buying time.

Tanno swears by the Unscreen Sunscreen by Supergoop! to protect Lady Gaga’s skin from all the harmful ultraviolet rays. “The sunscreen to end all sunscreens,” Tanno said. That is one powerful review of the SPF, though it makes complete sense given the formula’s consistency, finish and ingredients.

The bestselling Unseen Sunscreen is a scent-free and lightweight gel that has broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection. It leaves a barely-there, velvety finish and it has multiple uses, too. Apply it as a makeup-gripping primer under your base or wear it alone.

“I LOOOOOVE this product! This feels like heaven on my skin and for the first time ever I look forward to putting sunscreen on every day!” raved one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “The texture is luxurious and velvety, and it works great on my sensitive skin while remaining undetectable. Grabs makeup like a dream. I’m obsessed!”

Tanno admitted that Lady Gaga has some of the best skin in the biz, which says a lot because the makeup artist has quite the impressive client roster. She’s created looks for Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney and many more A-listers. So, we have full trust in Lady Gaga, Tanno and their all-time fave SPF, Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen.

There are so many sunscreens on the market, making it oftentimes difficult to distinguish between them and weed out the best, most effective ones. However, the Unseen Sunscreen contains soothing frankincense, as well as a complex derived from meadowfoam seed that hydrates and evens skin. The formula also calls on red algae to protect against blue light.

The invisible face primer and SPF is perfect for everyday wear, whether it’s providing the perfect canvas for your makeup or the servings as the final step of your morning routine.

“I won’t stop recommending this! I use this every day, with or without makeup, because it’s simply the best. A little goes a long way, and seems like it lasts all day!” wrote one shopper. “Although I have tried other SPF products, this has to be my favorite because it has a great consistency that keeps my makeup on all day.”

This Lady Gaga-approved sunscreen works well for all skin types, even oily folks, since it’s oil-free and won’t leave you greasy.

“This product is my absolute favorite when it comes to SPF,” wrote another shopper. “It leaves my skin soft and smooth and doesn’t clog my pores or feel heavy. I recommend it to all of my friends whenever I get the chance.”

Lady Gaga lives for the applause and evidently, so does Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen. It’s one glorious and bestselling primer and SPF that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on this summer.

Supergoop! has built such a loyal fanbase, and one of the brand’s other bestsellers is Glowscreen. Like Unseen Sunscreen, this SPF is also multi-use in that it’s a makeup primer and SPF. The goal of this sunscreen, though, is to add the most gorgeous dewy glow to your complexion. If you’re rocking the wet dolphin skin makeup trend this summer, Glowscreen’s got you covered.

Face sunscreen is an obvious must year-round, but you shouldn’t forget about the rest of your body. Rub the PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 all over your face and body to prevent any unwanted sunburns.