Supergoop!’s Iconic Sunscreen Just Got a Glow Up

You know you have to wear sunscreen every single day, whether it’s sunny outside or not. But it can be a pain to find one that you love enough to remember to use. That’s where Supergoop! Glowscreen comes in. The brand is a cult-favorite for its multiple versions of lightweight, non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores and make you break out) broad-spectrum sunscreen for all skin types and tones. (No white cast!) Now, there’s a new option for those who want glowy skin while protecting it from the sun.

Got oily skin? Supergoop! has got you covered with Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($38 at Sephora). There’s Handscreen SPF 40 ($38 at Sephora) for your hands, Poof 100% Mineral Part and Scalp Powder SPF 45 ($34 at Sephora) for your head and AcaiFusion Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($9.50 at Sephora) for your pucker. And that’s just the beginning. Basically, Supergoop! wants to make sure you’re protected from head to toe.

The new Glowscreen has the same SPF 40 and blue-light protection you know and love from the brad in a gel-like formula. The vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and reef safe protection also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to help boost moisture in the skin, Sea lavender for its antioxidant properties and Cocoa peptides for blue-light protection. Plus, it leaves a pearlescent finish so skin looks luminous.

If you’re still not convinced you need sunscreen, know that it also works really well as a makeup primer. Foundation grips to the gel formula and keeps your makeup long-lasting. And now, it has a built-in highlighter for a natural-looking glow. You can’t go wrong with that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.