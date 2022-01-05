Supergoop! Just Added to Its Cult-Fave Sunscreen Line With an Ultra-Hydrating Oil

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You can’t swipe through Beauty TikTok or Instagram and not see a Supergoop! sunscreen. It’s a favorite of beauty pros and insiders to protect their skin from UVA/UVB rays while prepping the face for makeup. (Or wearing alone for glowing skin.) Now, there’s a new sunscreen that doesn’t just prep the skin but actually helps strengthen its moisture barrier at the same time. The Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydra Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 is a brand-new formula from the cult-favorite brand that those with dry and combo skin are going to be obsessed with.

Trying a new daily face sunscreen can be a little tricky. It has to be the right texture to work well with makeup, be lightweight but also hydrating, not leave a white cast behind and not clog pores. That’s a big ask. Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ hydrates and gives skin a luminous glow, while the brand’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ is more invisible on the skin.

Daily Dose Hydra Ceramide Boost doesn’t have a luminous glow like Glowscreen but is also much more hydrating than Unseen. (Following me, still?)

I’ve been using Daily Dose Hydra Ceramide Boost for a few weeks now and I’m impressed with the way the lightweight oil sinks into the skin quickly without leaving any greasy residue behind. And it didn’t pill under my foundation. It soothes my dry skin but also hasn’t flared my hormonal breakouts. (My biggest fear — always.) I also love that it replaces some of my AM skincare.

That’s because it contains ceramides to fortify the skin barrier and hydrate, as well as a blend of jojoba, macadamia oil esters and squalane to lock in moisture. There’s also hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids to soothe inflammation and protect skin from environmental damage.

If you’re looking for a nourishing serum that also contains SPF 40 (ultra-rare!) you’ve found it with Daily Dose Hydra Ceramide Boost. Bravo, Supergoop!.