15 Superfood Face Masks That Are Like Green Juice for Your Skin

With Thanksgiving now officially behind us, you may be feeling the need to detox, thanks to overindulging in salt-infused turkey, celebratory champagne, pumpkin pie dessert (and seconds) and quite possibly even Black Friday breakfast thanks to excessive leftovers that, God forbid might go to waste. You know you’ve really celebrated the holiday of thanks the right way when you find yourself actually craving kale salads and green juices chock-full of antioxidants and vitamins.

While eating a healthy diet with plenty of leafy greens is essential nourishment for your body, overall well-being and, yes, even your skin, there are some serious benefits to applying superfoods and greens topically as well.

Kale for instance, is rich in vitamins A, C and K, as well as iron and omega fatty acids—all of which are commonly used active ingredients in anti-aging skin-care products. Other green fruit and veggies like spinach and avocado are also rich in omega-3 and -6 along with iron, vitamin C and chlorophyll.

These vitamins and nutrients not only have major skin-enhancing benefits when we eat them, but they also offer anti-aging benefits when applied directly to the skin as well. Whether or not you’re planning on going on a juice cleanse or not, your skin will thank you for treating it to these nutrient-dense face masks.

Brown & Coconut Kale Mask

Ideal for those with acne-prone skin, this clay-based powder gets a big vitamin boost thanks to being infused with vitamin-K-rich kale and lemon verbena to help remove toxins and pore-clogging bacteria from the pores without overdrying.

$22 at Detox Market

Lily Sado Tea + C Rehab Detox Mud Mask

Using a healthy mix of antioxidant-rice ingredients green tea, cucumber, parsley, licorice root, and coconut oil, this 15-second mask promises to penetrate your pores and clear them of the toxins and buildup that tend to accompany the holiday season.

$15.95 at Amazon

Eminence Citrus & Kale Potent C + E Masque

This anti-aging mask contains a blend of broccoli sprouts, kale and spinach to deliver a potent dose of antioxidants directly into the skin. Rich in both vitamins C and E, this green mask works to soften fine lines and fight free radical damage.

$70 at Dermstore

Pacifica Kale Charcoal Ultimate Detox Mask

This green mask is the ultimate solution for detoxing congested pores without completely stripping the skin of all moisture (as many charcoal masks do). Containing a blend of charcoal and clay to help penetrate the pores and remove impurities, it’s also infused with nourishing ingredients like kale and aloe vera to keep moisture levels balanced.

$11.29 at Target

Youth to the People Spirulina + Microalgae Kale Spinach Superfood Skin Mask

Likened to a reset button for your skin, this nutrient-dense facial mask contains a blend of greens, antioxidants, phytonutrients and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid to help you fake eight hours of beauty sleep or hide the effects of a late night out.

$44 at Sephora

Origins Drink Up Intensive Mask

This hydrating mask contains an anti-aging cocktail of Japanese seaweed, avocado, and apricot kernel oil to help replenish moisture to the skin. This refreshing mask is especially ideal to use after long flights (or just a long week).

$28 at Nordstrom

Farmhouse Fresh Guac Star Avocado Mask

Guacamole is amazing on chips and over tacos, but it’s equally as satisfying when applied on your face as well. Of course, this luxe max replaces the traditional dip’s onions and pico de gallo with soothing green tea and antioxidants to calm down irritation and reduce redness.

$24.95 at Amazon

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack Detoxifying Face Mask

Like a “juice cleanse for your face,” Glossier’s mask contains not only a blend of nutrient-dense greens (spinach, cress sprout and parsley) to help draw out impurities and excess oil from your pores, but it also contains a blend of vitamin-rich fruit extracts to gently exfoliate the skin and protect against free radical damage.

$22 at Glossier

Skinfood Bitter Green Clay Smoothing Mask

Unlike many decongesting clay masks, this purifying skin cleanser is able to penetrate pores and draw out toxins without depleting your skin of virtually all moisture. Armed with five different active greens (wheat grass, kale, celery, cabbage, and broccoli), this face mask claims to harness the benefits of cold-press juicing in topical form.

$9.99 at Amazon

Innisfree Green Barley Peeling Mask

This K-beauty mask gently exfoliates the skin with natural fermented barley vinegar that works like a natural AHA to slough away dead skin cells.

$12.74 at Amazon

Ariul Detox Juice Cleanse Sheet Masks

We’ve all seen the detoxifying juice cleanse packs with specific blends to be consumed on different days during the cleanse period; this facial mask set uses the same approach for your skin.

$11.96 at Amazon

Perricone MD Chlorophyll Detox Mask

When ingested orally, chlorophyll (a nutrient-rich green pigment found in plants) has some major health benefits, including helping to cleanse the blood and fight infection internally. Naturally, skin-care brands are beginning to harness the powers of chlorophyll for the skin. Applied, topically this innovative active works as a powerful antioxidant helping to regenerate the skin and protect it against free radical damage.

$69 at Sephora

Sircuit Skin Clarity Broccoli Sulfur Mask

This multifunctional mask combines the acne-fighting powers of sulfur with broccoli—a nourishing superfood that helps fight inflammation in both the body and the skin.

$75 at Amazon

Seer Secrets Wheatgrass, Spirulina & Moringa Green Repair Mask

A shot of wheatgrass has long been a juice bar and health-foods store staple for a quick nutrient boost, while spirulina and moringa are green superfoods linked to fighting inflammation and repairing cells.

$16.99 at Amazon

Avocado and Kale Nourishing Superfood Mud Mask

This mud mask detoxifies congested pores without overdrying the skin thanks to hydrating avocado and dullness-blasting vitamin C from the kale.

$8 at ULTA

