Super Bowl Nail Art: Cheer On Your Team With These Nail Ideas

From the Golden Globes to the Grammys, Sundays have become a sacred day dedicated to all things glitz and glam. This Sunday, however, we take a break from the red carpets and bring our attention to the football field as we gear up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Some of us are probably more interested in the halftime show, while others could actually be interested in the game, but either way, there will be football fun for everyone! Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect excuse to adorn your nails with football inspired nail art and show your team spirit right on your fingertips! Click through the slideshow above for some impressive Super Bowl nail art that you can rock at kick-off!

