Super Bowl Nail Art: Cheer On Your Team With These Nail Ideas

From the Golden Globes to the Grammys, Sundays have become a sacred day dedicated to all things glitz and glam. This Sunday, however, we take a break from the red carpets and bring our attention to the football field as we gear up for Super Bowl Sunday.
Some of us are probably more interested in the halftime show, while others could actually be interested in the game, but either way, there will be football fun for everyone! Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect excuse to adorn your nails with football inspired nail art and show your team spirit right on your fingertips! Click through the slideshow above for some impressive Super Bowl nail art that you can rock at kick-off!
Let your nails do the talking this weekend by putting the Broncos logo front and center like @nailsbyalexiz.
Seattle fan? Paint a soaring Seahawk on your nails for extra support and team spirit!
Image via Pinterest; Source: Amberdidit
Let your spirit fingers sparkle for the Denver Broncos like @sincitymua did here!
If you're struggling to pick a team to root for, just show your excitement for the game by painting the team's helmets on your nails like @na4np. It will be a win/win either way!
@nailsbynivea forced the Seahawks and the Broncos to go head to head not only on the field, but also on her fingertips!
It's easy to see who @Glossynails is rooting for this weekend. Her Seahawks inspired nails are seriously impressive.
For the ladies who aren't the biggest fans of the game, but still want superbowl appropriate nails... we have the nail art for you. Painting some footballs on your fingertips is an easy way to stay chic while being festive.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Pinterestpinss
@trina_roseee has the whole football field covered on her nails. From the grass to the referees and everything in between, she is ready for some football.