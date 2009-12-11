Super-Sized Stocking Stuffer Giveaway

The holidays are officially here and we know you guys have been busy decking the halls, partying it up and shopping for gifts. There’s just so much to do! Unfortunately that means little or no time to pamper yourself.

We’re firm believers in taking a little “me” time during the holidays, so while you’re busy making sure everyone else has a great holiday, let us take care of you.

We want to make sure your stocking is loaded down with a whole host of pampering goodies, so we’ve teamed up with some of your favorite brands to offer this amazing stocking stuffer giveaway. The winner will receive:

Altru Harmony Aromatic Incense and Star Burner

This inticing incense features the exotic scent of Oriental persimmons that can be beautifully displayed in this gorgeous copper holder.

This inticing incense features the exotic scent of Oriental persimmons that can be beautifully displayed in this gorgeous copper holder. Jouer Lip Loves Moisturizing Mini Lipgloss Set

Featuring five sheer and shimmery shades of hydrating gloss, this essential set helps enhance your pout as it heals it using nourishing jojoba oil, shea butter, pomegranate seed oil and vitamins A, C & E.

Featuring five sheer and shimmery shades of hydrating gloss, this essential set helps enhance your pout as it heals it using nourishing jojoba oil, shea butter, pomegranate seed oil and vitamins A, C & E. Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye-Enhancing Shadow

Designed to enhance your natural eye color, this pretty palette contains an array of shimmery shades to color, contour and line the eyes in order to make them pop.

Designed to enhance your natural eye color, this pretty palette contains an array of shimmery shades to color, contour and line the eyes in order to make them pop. Philosophy A Kiss And A Wish

This fab lip set is the perfect way to get your lips prepped to pucker up. It contains four mini lipgloss, each with its own beautiful color, scent and flavor: Raspberry Sorbet, Candy Cane, Bubbly and Red Licorice.

This fab lip set is the perfect way to get your lips prepped to pucker up. It contains four mini lipgloss, each with its own beautiful color, scent and flavor: Raspberry Sorbet, Candy Cane, Bubbly and Red Licorice. GoSmile Touch Up Ampuoles

Whiten your teeth in style with this easy-to-use system. It contains 14 portable, single-use whitening ampuoles, housed in a sleek silver case, that help keep teeth pearly white by eliminating food stains and build-up in one easy step. Best of all, it comes in three yummy flavors: Watermelon, Green Apple and Fresh Mint.

Whiten your teeth in style with this easy-to-use system. It contains 14 portable, single-use whitening ampuoles, housed in a sleek silver case, that help keep teeth pearly white by eliminating food stains and build-up in one easy step. Best of all, it comes in three yummy flavors: Watermelon, Green Apple and Fresh Mint. Mission Skincare World Series Bronx Lip Balmer

Show your appreciation for America’s favorite pastime with this limited edition lip balm. This athlete-approved lip treatment is chock full of hydrating and nourishing ingredients and is wrapped up in a special sleeve commemorating the Yankees 2009 World Series win.

Show your appreciation for America’s favorite pastime with this limited edition lip balm. This athlete-approved lip treatment is chock full of hydrating and nourishing ingredients and is wrapped up in a special sleeve commemorating the Yankees 2009 World Series win. Stila Holiday Lip Glaze Collection

Spoil your lips with this gorgeous wardrobe of glosses. It contains mini tubes of the brand’s cult favorite glosses, including four new, limited edition shades and four of their best-selling shades.

Spoil your lips with this gorgeous wardrobe of glosses. It contains mini tubes of the brand’s cult favorite glosses, including four new, limited edition shades and four of their best-selling shades. Darphin Youthful Radiance Camellia Mask

There’s no better way to pamper your skin than with this age-defying mask. It contains natural extracts of camellia, meadowfoam oil and pomegranate extract to smooth wrinkles, firm your skin and maintain your natural radiance over time.

There’s no better way to pamper your skin than with this age-defying mask. It contains natural extracts of camellia, meadowfoam oil and pomegranate extract to smooth wrinkles, firm your skin and maintain your natural radiance over time. Burn Voyage Candle

They may be small but these chic candles pack a big perfume punch. Each of the gorgeously scented candles is easy to transport, so you can scent any room, anywhere with one of their delicious and unique fragrances.

To enter, just tell us in the comments section below what your best ever beauty gift was and you’ll be entered to win. Contest ends Friday, December 18 at 1 P.M. EST. For full rules and regulations, click here.

Congrats to our winner Michelle. Thanks to everyone who entered and shared their favorite gifts. Here’s hoping you all get something fabulous under the tree this year!