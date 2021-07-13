The Unexpected Place You Can Buy Jumbo-Size Beauty Products (& No, It’s Not Costco)

Scroll To See More Images

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but when it comes to my beauty sizes, the cliche rings true. Recently, I went shampoo my hair with my holy grail purple shampoo only to find that there was less than a drop left in the bottle (I only wash my hair once a week, so it’s easy for these things to go unnoticed). With no replacement handy, I did my best to add water to the bottle and hope for the best, but I also promised myself that’d I’d buy the jumbo-size next time — if you’re loyal to a product, it only makes sense, am I right? In fact, super-sized beauty products are on the rise, largely due to the fact that you often get more bang for your buck when you with the larger size.

Sure, opting for the beefed-up size for some products, like vitamin C serums with short shelf lives or black mascaras that you ~should~ be tossing and replacing every three to six months, but for plenty of moisturizers, body cream, powder makeup, and hair products, going up a size is fair game. I love perusing Costco’s underrated beauty sections for jumbo-sized beauty products at seriously slashed prices, but my local store is often so picked over, it’s usually not even worth the trip (I guess it’s not a secret anymore).

Fortunately, there’s an under-the-radar e-tailer that’s well-stocked with oversized beauty products that won’t break the bank (or leave you scraping the jar of your favorite BB cream to ensure not even one drop goes to waste). QVC may not instantly come to mind as a go-to beauty destination, but trust me, you’ll be pleased when you see their ample assortment of super-sized beauty products. I’m talking XL tubes of Glam Glow’s cult-favorite mud mask, IT Cosmetics’ beloved CC Cream, Tarte’s super-sized foundation stick sets for 20 percent off, and jumbo-sized body butters by Josie Maran. Scroll through below to check out all of the super-sized beauty products we’re stocking up on at QVC.

IT Cosmetics Super-Size Full Coverage CC Cream SPF 50 w/Luxe Brush, 2.53 fl oz

This is my all-time favorite base (it’s also our editor-in-chief’s holy grail) and trust me, you’re going to want to get the big size.

Glamglow Mega-Size Super Mud Clearing Treatment, 3.5 oz

This best-selling detoxifying mask deeply cleanses congested pores without leaving the skin feeling dry and tight.

Perricone MD Super Size Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, 4 fl oz

This top-rated lifting moisturizer cream is now available in a jumbo-sized jar, so you won’t have to worry about running out in a pinch.

Tarte Super-Size Clay Stick Foundation Duo with Sponge (was $49.96)

Not only do you get not one, but two of this full-coverage foundation stick, but you also get a free beauty sponge and 19 percent off. Talk about a score!

TATCHA Super-Size Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

Don’t miss out on this incredible super-sized cleanser while you can snag on a discount.

Josie Maran Super-Size 13.5-oz Argan Whipped Body Butter Duo