Super Fabulash

I got a ton of responses to my recent post about fake eyelashes. Turns out the StyleCaster girls aren’t the only ones obsessed–and slightly intimidated–by them. Here are our Super Fabulous Four. Being the resident drama queen, it’s only fitting that I like Makeup Forever, Janice and Meg are low-key so they use Shu Uemura’s individuals, Marina is a Laura Mercier devotee, and Eva swears by Ardell’s lashes.

Now ladies, as our experiment last weekend demonstrated, when used correctly fake eyelashes may make you irresistible. Men may swoon, ladies will be jealous, and you might find yourselves surrounded by suitors. So, use often and proceed with caution!