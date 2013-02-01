Super Bowl Nail Art: Get Some DIY Football Nails!

The Super Bowl is fast approaching (Sunday night ladies!) and considering we are known for our love of beauty products, we obviously had to find a way to intertwine sports and beauty. For Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens and the 49ers going head to head (and a rumored Destiny’s Child reunion – or at the very least a Beyonce performance) it’s time to bring out the big guns when it comes to nail art.
Whether you’re a Baltimore fan or loyal Niner, we can pretty much always find a great excuse to paint our nails for an event. We collected some of the best nail art from Instagram (think of it as a bonus #NailCall for the week) to bring you inspiration for the weekend. From Raven mascots to 49er logos, we have plenty of manicures to inspire you. Plus, if you haven’t quite picked a team to root for yet there are some neutral nails to keep you on a balanced playing field.
Katiehaile shows off her purple and gold design for the Ravens, using CND's Shellac.
Amanda_oakeyy's matte black nails with purple and black streaked tips are absolutely adorable.
Chelsgc's San Francisco 49ers nails are actually gorgeous red and gold glitter gradient tips, with a football-themed "bling" finger.
Hellomaphie's 49ers manicure focuses on the logo for the thumb, and incorporates the stripes of the jerseys.
These purple glitter and gold nails (with a football bling finger) by Katszyperski are perfect for cheering on the Ravens this weekend.
Kdh926's shimmery red manicure is offset by the 49ers logo (we're catching on to the trend guys)!
La_the_nail_girl bedazzled her nails with a variety of beads and red, black and gold for Super Bowl weekend.
Mizchynuhdoll purple and gold nails are fun for every day but perfect to cheer on the Ravens as well.
Nailzbyangela shows off her Ravens nail designs in preparation for Sunday night's battle.
Wildcatgrl073 couldn't pick a team, so she simply painted the field.