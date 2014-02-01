Lose Weight During the Super Bowl With This Awesome Game

Calling all football fans! Here’s a Super Bowl game that everyone wins: Women’s Health’s first Super Bowl Commercials Workout Game!

Here’s how it works: Instead of filling up on snacks every time a commercial fills your screen, join @WomensHealthMag as we live-tweet exercise moves, hand-selected by Women’s Health Next Fitness Star Stacie Clark. The moves will coincide with different Super Bowl commercial clichés—every time they appear on screen, it’s time to get moving! (Think of it as the healthiest drinking game ever—but without the alcohol, of course).

Use the rules below to follow along (and chime in!) as we live-tweet the entire sweat session with the hashtag #SuperBowlWorkoutGame beginning at 6:30 EST this Sunday. We’ll retweet our favorite #SuperBowlWorkoutGame photos and tweets from followers!

So, get ready to put down the beer, get off the couch, and make every commercial count … 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…HUT!

Here are the moves you’ll do:

Jumping Jacks

Sit-ups

Lunges

Squats

Pushups

Twerks

Burpees

Mountain Climbers

Squat Jumps

And for even more amazing ways to break a sweat, pick up Stacie’s new workout DVD!

