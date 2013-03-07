The One Thing: Super Aqua’s Cell Renew Snail Hydro-Gel Mask

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Winter is on its way out (finally!) and though we enjoyed the oxblood nail polishes and vacation from shaving our legs so often, spring is calling our name. While gearing up for warmer weather and sunny days, we took particular notice of how much TLC our dry skin needs after months of biting cold weather outside and hot temperatures inside. First and foremost, a moisturizing facial was in order. When we came across the Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Hydro-Gel Mask, we got a little freaked out because of the word “snail” in the title, but we were mostly really excited for the moisturizer that was about to revamp our skin.

What Makes It Different:

The mask comes in two separate parts, one for each half of your face, so that you get the best coverage possible while it’s on your skin.

Though it tends to be slippery, the mask is comprised of snail slime extract (we know it sounds strange, but trust us on this one) that soothes and moisturizes your face, leaving you feeling hydrated without feeling like you have too much product on your skin.

While it’s on, the mask is soothing and cooling, and once it’s off your skin feels like new. Seriously – when you wake up in the morning, your skin is glowing.

Why It’s The One Thing:

We admit that at first, we were skeptical of a product that used snail slime as a predominant ingredient, but after we tested it out, we’re completely impressed with the results. Plus, the skin compliments received the next day were some added proof of a positive outcome.

Where to Buy: Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Hydro-Gel Mask, $6, Glossybox.com

Image via Glossybox