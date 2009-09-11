Sunset Eyes & Sun-kissed Skin at Elie Tahari

Who doesn’t look a healthy, lightly bronzed glowing makeup look for spring? The one that makeup artist Kim Soane for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics created for the Elie Tahari Spring 2010 fashion show was stunning! First, she dusted Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzer which as has a radiant finish, all over the face. “It’s important to make sure that the bronzer doesn’t look fake. The trick is too look at the color you tan on your chest and match the bronzer to that,” says Soane. Next, she dabbed Bobbi Brown Opal Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow on lids. “This is a new product for next spring. It’s very sheer, has an opalescent finish that catches the light and changes with your skintone,” she explains. It was gorge!