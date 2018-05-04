Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products That’ll Protect Against UV Rays

Scroll To See More Images
A day at the beach or laying poolside calls for a few essential items to throw into the beach bag: water bottles, towels, and sunscreen for our skin. But what about protection for our hair? It’s time to add another item to the list of ways to protect yourself: hair sunscreen. Most come in a spray form you can spritz in throughout the day, but there are also leave-in conditioners and other styling product options.
Not only will sunscreen for your hair protect your beautiful locks from becoming brittle and dry, but these products will also add an extra shine and moisture. Below, we’ve put together a list of 10 sunscreens for you hair to help fight against harmful UV rays — that won’t leave your hair feeling greasy.
Drybar Hot Toddy
This product is a twofer: It, yes, protects your hair from UVA/UVB exposure, and it also smells great—with notes of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla.
Living Proof Restore Instant Protection
A weightless spray with 24-hour UV ray protection? We’ll take one, please.
Clarins Sun Care Oil Spray
Get amazing two-in-one protection with this skin and hair sunscreen spray with this SPF 30.
SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protection Spray
This water-, sweat-, and oil-resistant spray is great for use on your face, body, and hair for complete coverage.
COOLA Organic Scalp & Hair Mist
This lightweight spray is not only made up of 70 percent certified organic ingredients, but it also has Monoi Oil, which nourishes your scalp and hair.
NIOXIN System 4 Scalp Treatment
Start at the root of the issue with this scalp and hair protecting treatment infused with SPF 15.
Wella Sun Protection Spray
This amazing spray not only protects you hair from harsh sun rays, but also hydrates tresses from root to tip.
Rene Furterer Solaire Protective Summer Fluid
Swim and lay in the sun all day with Rene Furterer’s water-resistant and UV protectant spray. Remember to reapply every two hours for optimal protection.
Phyto Plage Protective Sun Oil
Don’t let the sun, salt, and chlorine leave your hair dry and brittle. Add hydration and UV protection with this spray from Phyto, which works to restore extra dry and damaged hair.
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Lock in protection from the sun for up to 16 hours with naturally formulated sunscreen spray for your hair.
