Suno Gets in the Nail Game with Limited-Edition Minx

Ever since Sally Hansen made nail stickers a household item, we have been addicted to getting a printed manicure the easy way. From simple stripes to more intense floral prints, the option of being able to literally cut and paste a pattern onto our fingernails is a hard thing to pass up. With Fashion’s Night Out coming up (the one night a year that endless limited collaborations are offered and we cringe at the sight of large crowds) Minx has announced that they will be releasing a new set of nail strips with Suno.

Known for their intricately printed fabrics, Suno is obviously a great choice for a nail art overlay. The brand will be offering six limited-edition sets at Saks for one night only, while supplies last. Minx paired up with Marc by Marc Jacobs two seasons back for an overwhelmingly successful release of their first fashion-inspired prints from Jacobs’ Fall 2011 show. We have a feeling that this latest partnership will be just as successful, so get ready to battle the crowds at Saks on September 6th to get your hands on some printed beauties.

[Style.com]