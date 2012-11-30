How To: Get a Sunkissed Glow During the Winter

December is right around the corner and though technically it’s still fall, we’ve now been covered up in boots and scarves long enough that any remnants of a summer tan are long gone. Typically, our arms and legs are covered up during the lower temperatures, but our face is still vulnerable to being pale and pasty. Plus, with holiday parties popping up just about every weekend, our limbs are about to get a lot of exposure.

What’s a girl to do? If the Snow White look isn’t really your thing, you may want to consider using a self-tanner so that you don’t blend in with the ice. Get a glow on your face, your arms, your legs or all of the above; whatever you do, do it with a bit of bronze. We’ve put together a list of our favorite self-tanning products for the winter. From tinted moisturizer for just a hint of a glow to self-tanning mousse for a “Back From the Bahamas” bronze, we’ve got something to meet your needs.