How To: Get a Sunkissed Glow During the Winter

December is right around the corner and though technically it’s still fall, we’ve now been covered up in boots and scarves long enough that any remnants of a summer tan are long gone. Typically, our arms and legs are covered up during the lower temperatures, but our face is still vulnerable to being pale and pasty. Plus, with holiday parties popping up just about every weekend, our limbs are about to get a lot of exposure.
What’s a girl to do? If the Snow White look isn’t really your thing, you may want to consider using a self-tanner so that you don’t blend in with the ice. Get a glow on your face, your arms, your legs or all of the above; whatever you do, do it with a bit of bronze. We’ve put together a list of our favorite self-tanning products for the winter. From tinted moisturizer for just a hint of a glow to self-tanning mousse for a “Back From the Bahamas” bronze, we’ve got something to meet your needs.
Find out which products you need to give you a gorgeous glow even during the cold winter months!
Looking for just a little bit of color? Switch out your usual moisturizer for this tinted moisture surge from Clinique.
(Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer, $27, Clinique.com)
By sweeping bronzer onto your cheekbones and naturally sun-kissed areas of your face, you'll get a glow in under a minute.
(Physician's Formula Bronze Booster, $14.99, Drugstore.com)
This self-tanning mousse from St. Tropez goes on like a dream without a streaky nightmare.
(St. Tropez Self-Tan Mousse, $40, Nordstrom.com)
We love a good double duty product. This face cream from Philosophy gives you a glow, plus it's got anti-aging benefits to diminish fine lines and wrinkles.
(Philosophy Here Comes the Sun Age Defense Gradual Glow, $26, Dermstore.com)
If you prefer a good old fashioned self-tanning lotion, this one from L'Oreal gives you a lot of bang for your buck.
(L'Oreal Self-Tanning Lotion, $9.99, Drugstore.com)
Are you rocking the matte makeup trend? Get glowing with this matte bronzer.
(Alima Satin Matte Bronzer, $20, Birchbox.com)
On the go? Pack a tan towel in your bag, whether you're heading to vacation or to the office.
(Tan Towelettes, $27, Sephora.com)
Legs looking a little pasty? Pick up Airbrush Legs and solve the problem quickly.
(Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, $10.23, Drugstore.com)