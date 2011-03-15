Sunglasses Not Only Look Hot, But Protect You From Wrinkles

We’re now getting even smarter with our shades designing eye wear that not only looks good but also protects from the pesky little wrinkles around the eye.

Jee Vice has recently released two new glasses with Melanin lenses, which not only absorb and deflect the UVA/UVB rays but also protect against damaging “blue light” which can affect the retina and lead to impaired vision. The lenses also have an SPF of 140, which kind of blows our minds.

I wouldn’t say that our society is full of narcissists (yes I would) but if all it takes to delay crows feet for a few years is to buy a new set of glasses, I’m in.

Jee Vice currently offers one set of Melanin lenses, in Jealous. It retails for $360 and is sold on www.jeevice.com.

Image Courtesy of Jee Vice