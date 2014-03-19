Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sunflower Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Spring is officially here and soon the brisk temperatures will fade and the flowers will bloom. Nothing screams warm weather and blue skies like sunflowers basking in the sun. We all know that gazing at sunflowers is a great way to lift your spirits, but did you know that the beauty benefits go beyond putting a smile on your face? The oil within sunflower seeds is rich with vitamins and antioxidants that provide intense moisture and nutrients to your skin and hair.

Click through the slideshow above to find a few surprising products that contain sunflower oil and let us know in the comments below which one you’ll be giving a try!

