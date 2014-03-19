Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sunflower Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Spring is officially here and soon the brisk temperatures will fade and the flowers will bloom. Nothing screams warm weather and blue skies like sunflowers basking in the sun. We all know that gazing at sunflowers is a great way to lift your spirits, but did you know that the beauty benefits go beyond putting a smile on your face? The oil within sunflower seeds is rich with vitamins and antioxidants that provide intense moisture and nutrients to your skin and hair.
Start your day off with Eve Lom's Morning Time Cleanser and have soft, glowing skin all day long. This balm cleanses, exfoliates, and brightens, without drying out the skin.
Eve Lom Morning Time Cleanser, $60, Sephora.com
Lather your body with Korres Body Butter and experience all that the sunflower oil and shea butter has to offer. Your skin will thank you!
Korres Body Butters, $29, Sephora.com
The Eminence Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque truly does it all. The all natural ingredients within the mask work to purify and hydrate the skin, while keeping your face smooth and radiant.
Eminence Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque, $52, dermstore.com
A concealer that conditions the skin while covering imperfections? Sold.
Jane Iredale Circle Delete Concealer, $30, Dermstore.com
The Night Recharge Youth Enhancing Cream by Phytomer contains ingredients like glycolic acid and sunflower oil that work together to fight visible signs of aging.
Phytomer Night Recharge Youth Enhancing Cream, $125, Dermstore.com
Not only will Sunday Riley's Creme Gloss make your lips sparkle and shine, but it will also keep your pout hyrdated for hours on end. What could be better than having shimmering, kissable lips all day long?
Sunday Riley Creme Gloss, $28, Sephora.com
Bumble and bumble's Let It Shine shampoo is infused with natural sunflower seed oil, whichs enhances your hair's natural shine, plus helps to restore each strand's natural protective layer.
Bumble and Bumble Let It Shine Shampoo, $24, Sephora.com
Color treated hair can always benefit from a hydrating hair mask, but this Sunflower Color Preserving Mask from Kiehl's is silicone-free and will leave your processed hair looking and feeling brand new.
Kiehl's Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak, $25, Nordstrom.com