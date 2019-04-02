Sunday Riley Is Launching Ten New Products—But There’s a Catch

Everyone knows flying is the absolute worst. Even if you’re lucky enough to sit in business or first class, you’re forced to deal with tiny smelly bathrooms, cold dry air and coughing passengers. For hours. So this Sunday Riley United Airlines collab is welcome news. United has tapped the luxury skincare brand to supply exclusive products for its amenities kits. Yup, that means all-new, never-released Sunday Riley products made exclusively for the airline. It almost makes you want to book a vacay, right?

The multi-year partnership will help the indie beauty brand gain brand awareness, letting United customers try Sunday Riley’s cult-fave skincare, many I’m sure for the first time.

“Being a part of the United experience gives us the opportunity to be with our customers wherever they go. We love being able to elevate the amenity offering and connect with an entirely new audience as they get to pamper themselves in the air. With these new exclusive products, customers around the world can feel and look their best while on their journey,” said Sunday Riley, founder and CEO, in a statement.

Starting later this month, three different kit options will be available. The United Polaris Business Class kit includes four Sunday Riley products: a hydrating lip balm, soothing face cream, shea-butter infused hand cream and a balancing facial cleansing cloth. Like all United kits, there’s also the basic eye mask, socks, dental kit, and tissues. United Premium Plus includes the basics plus the lip balm and hand cream, and United Premium Transcon contains the basics and a lip balm.

Premium cabin bathrooms on dozens of United planes will also have all-new Sunday Riley face mist and hand cream, as well as Murchison-Hume Garment Groom 2-1 spot cleaner and fabric freshener.

If you’re baller enough to hang in the United Polaris lounges, Arrivals lounges and United Clubs with showers, you’ll get to try five additional products: cucumber-and-green-tea hand wash, hydrating and strengthening shampoo, green tea-infused conditioner, soothing body wash, and shea butter-infused body moisturizer.

Sunday Riley’s not the first big skincare company to supply amenities kit. According to Travel and Leisure, brands such as Dermalogica, Clarins and Aesop all work with different airlines. The addition of Sunday Riley officially makes these kits legit ways to try products, often before brands even launch them. That makes flying a little bit less of a chore.