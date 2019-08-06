Cult-Fave Sunday Riley Is About to Launch at Ulta

Just when you think Ulta can’t get any better, can’t add another amazing brand, in comes a cult-favorite skincare company to use your Rewards points on. Sunday Riley is officially coming to Ulta, launching first in 300 stores and online with the entire line. That’s right—not just a few products but all of them, as well as some money-saving kits. Sunday Riley joins other brands new to the retailer, such as The Ordinary and Eau de Juice fragrance.

Of course, you can grab Sunday Riley skincare at a few other retailers but Ulta is both convenient and often more affordable thanks to all those Ulta perks. There are often app-exclusive coupons and gifts with purchase, not to mention Rewards points that will allow you to try something you might not have wanted to splurge on. Let me tell you, it’s worth using your points for some Sunday Riley goodies. I’ve been a beauty editor for almost a decade and I actually use the brand in my everyday skincare routine. Below, a few of my faves worth checking out.

Ceramic Slip Cleanser

I reach for this cleanser whenever my skin is acting up. It’s super-gentle, safe for sensitive skin and leaves you feeling clean and hydrated.

Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

It’s pricey, but you’ve probably heard all the game-changing results from this exfoliating lactic acid treatment. The rumors are true—it’s that good. Lactic acid exfoliates dead skin cells revealing clearer skin.

Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream

Hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes help smooth textured and dehydrated skin.

C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum

If you’re looking to incorporate an anti-aging vitamin C to your skincare routine, this one has a whopping 15 percent.

Power Couple Total Transformation Kit

This kit is a great way to try Good Genes without splurging on a full-size bottle. Plus, you’ll get a .5 oz Luna Sleeping Night Oil, which can help reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles overnight.

