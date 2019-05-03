Everything You Need for Travel Is in One Genius Box—And It’s Under $100

I don’t know at what point traveling became such a huge pain but the long lines, liquid policies and baggage fees are a bit out of control as of late. That’s why we’re always looking for things to make traveling simpler and a lot chicer. The Sunday Riley Travel Box might be just that. The limited-edition kit is curated by the brand’s editors at the Sunday Edit and includes everything you need to have an easy trip—and look great at the same time.

The box features TSA-friendly Sunday Riley favorites, including: Ceramic Slip Cleanser (3 packets) to remove makeup, oil and dirt on the go; Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (8mL), to exfoliate and brighten skin; Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream (15g) to hydrate rough dry skin; Auto Correct Brightening and De-Puffing Eye Contour Cream (15mL) to brighten and plump tired travel eyes, and a Sunday Riley zip pouch to carry it all from bathroom to bathroom.

It’s not just skincare you’ll get in this box. You can protect your hair from damage even at the hotel with the Savvy Sleepers Travel Satin Pillow Case, and smooth it all out in the morning with Harry Josh Pro Tools Premium Oval Brush. Hitting somewhere tropical? There’s a Sand Cloud Wanderlust Towel and a KREAFUNK aGo Speaker for a seriously amazing beach day.

If you have trouble sleeping on the plane, Hum Nutrition Beauty Zzzz vitamins can help, as well as a United Airlines Cooling Gel Travel Pillow for all the comfort. Rounding out the massive kit is a Calpak Power Luggage Tag and a travel journal.

Sunday Riley’s limited-edition travel box retails for $95 and has a value of $385. Shop it on May 7 on the Sunday Riley website.

