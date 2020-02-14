Sunday Riley Combined a Vibrator and Skincare In One Epic Self-Care Kit

In recent years, the concept of Valentine’s Day and gift-giving has changed a bit—and for good reason. It’s not all about a partner anymore. Sunday Riley’s Sunday Shares NSFW Box fits right in with that theme. The cult-favorite skincare brand is rethinking the romantic holiday and making it all about you, whether you’re single, coupled or somewhere in between. Its newest subscription box contains everything you need for a sexy night in, though you if you have S.O., it’s definitely fun for them to use, too.

If you’re not familiar with Sunday Riley‘s subscription boxes, allow us to explain. Simply, the company’s editorial team (Sunday Edit) curates a box of goodies around one theme. For example, the brand’s summer box included vacation-ready products such as a book, cocktail kit, candle, Sunday Riley skincare and more. It’s a way to get trendy products from some really cool brands for way less. Plus, you’ll get Sunday Riley products you might not have tried yet.

This new box, called Not Safe for Work, is ultra-sexy for Valentine’s Day. First, you’ll get your skin smooth and glowy with travel-sizes of the best-selling Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment and Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream. Then, you’ll nab a new, limited-edition Come Upstairs candle, which doubles as a massage oil. If hair removal is part of your V-Day plans, there’s also a Flamingo shaving set with a razor and shave cream. Smooth your skin afterward with Noto Agender Oil, which is rich in organic hemp seed oil.

That’s not all. Get date-night ready with a mini By Rosie Jane Perfume Oil in Rosie, Queen V Pop the Bubbly Bubble Bath and J. Hannah Nail Polish in Nudes. Finally, you’ll get a Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace for sexy play solo or with a partner. You can’t go wrong with that.

All of these products retail for more than $300 but the Sunday Shares Box is less than $100. Grab one for you or a friend and get ready to have a really fun weekend in.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.