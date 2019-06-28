Sunday Riley’s Newest Box Has Everything You Need for Summer Vacation

I’m the worst at packing for summer vacation. I never know what to bring to the beach, which means I pretty much just bring everything. Sunday Riley’s Summer Box is here to help. The cult-favorite skincare brand has some pretty epic subscription boxes with hundreds of dollars of products for often less than $100. Previously, we’ve loved the Love Box, which featured skincare and sex toys (yes, please), as well as the Travel Box, which included airplane-ready goodies like Hum supplements and a travel beauty bag packed with skincare. This new kit is all about summer, and with the rising temperatures, it couldn’t come at a better time.

The limited-edition Summer Box was curated by Sunday Edit, the brand’s editorial staff. It’s packed with your favorite Sunday Riley skincare must-haves worth $100. Inside a mini zip pouch, there’s a full-size Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, as well as travel sizes of Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatments (a personal favorite) and the new A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum.

Other than skincare, there’s also a chic bracelet cuff from Los Angeles-based designer Lena Bernard (worth $78) that’ll look amazing with a summer dress. You can also add a glow to your skin with Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops (worth $59), which are meant to be added to your favorite body lotion. Then, protect your lips with Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30 Organic Tinted Lip in Skinny Dip (worth $18). After you’re dressed and glowy, fix your beach-blown hair with R+Co Foil Frizz and Static Control Spray (worth $29), which controls frizz and adds shine.

Feel like sipping a drink on the beach? The W&P Design Cocktail Kit in Italian Spritz (worth $25) is sure to come in handy. As will the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brush Set (worth $20), which includes face and eye tools and a sponge for easy makeup application on the go. Finally, you’ll also get everyone’s favorite Boy Smells Scented Candle in Kush (worth $16) to aid in your relaxation, as well as the book Say You Still Love Me by K.A. Tucker (worth $17). I’m feeling zen already.

Pick up the Sunday Riley Summer Box for $95 (it’s worth $350!) starting July 9 on the Sunday Riley website.

