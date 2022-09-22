Drew Barrymore Has Been Using This TikTok-Viral Skincare Brand ‘For Years’ & Its Most-Loved Serum Set Is $50 Off

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one person whose advice we would trust with our lives, it would be Drew Barrymore. The actress, talk show host and overall sunshine of a human being always seems to know what to say—no matter the situation. So, when she gave her stamp of approval to the TikTok-loved skincare brand Sunday Riley, we took note.

The star took to social media to talk about the Sunday Riley Good Genes serum that she’s been using “for years,” telling her followers that “it, within three minutes, will plump fine lines on your face.”

Now that sounds like exactly what we’re looking for.

Lo and behold, like many celeb-loved skincare brands, Sunday Riley serums are often a bit pricier than our budget allows, but we found a sale so good that it actually blows our minds.

Four of Sunday Riley’s most beloved serums are on sale together in a superset that will save you more than $50. Usually $130, the Sunday Riley Superstars Kit is on sale at QVC for just $78. That’s a massive 40 percent savings!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sunday Riley Superstars Kit

In this kit, you’ll get everything you need for your skincare routine: the Good Genes lactic acid treatment, the A+ retinoid serum, the C.E.O. Glow vitamin C serum and the Auto Correct eye cream.

Usually, these serums alone will cost you between $50 and $100, but this money-saving kit takes away those hefty price tags. The .5-ounce bottles allow you to test out the products for a few months and figure out what you love (spoiler: it’ll be all of them). Not only does it make for a great testing kit, but it also makes for a fabulous gift set. Holidays are creeping upon us, after all.

If you just want Drew’s beloved Good Genes treatment, there’s a way to save on that, too. This bundle duo will give you two 1-ounce bottles for $153. Mind you, the individual ones cost $85 a piece, so you’ll be saving around $20 with this option.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Duo

Take it from Drew herself—this serum is worth every penny.

“It also exfoliates to get this insanely clear glow that I don’t even want to put makeup over,” she explained in her video. “It also really helps not clog the pores which is something that I’m very passionate about. It also really helps me diminish dark spots. It brightens them … They say if you use it for a few weeks, you’ll see a dramatic difference, and I’m telling you: this is true.”

Sign us up.

Sunday Riley Evening ZZZs Retinoid Duo

Another set worth every penny? The Evening ZZZs Retinoid Duo. It comes with that TikTok-viral under-eye tightening cream that brightens and exfoliates your skin over time for a long-lasting result that will make you look alive even on the earliest of mornings. The A+ retinoid serum completes the duo. This skin-perfector can help treat sun damage, acne, dark spots and wrinkles—to name a few.