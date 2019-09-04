Sunday Riley’s New Face Cream Is Everything You Need for Fall and Winter

Although it might still be warm where you are (it’s in the 90s in Los Angeles!), cooler weather will be here sooner than we think—and want. Get your skin ready for the chill with a nourishing face lotion, such as Sunday Riley’s new Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream. Fans of the brand swear by Good Genes, the brand’s lactic acid exfoliating treatment, as well as C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Tumeric Face Oil. This new cream just might be the next cult-favorite.

The key ingredients here are ceramides, which are natural lipids created by the skin. They help form skin’s moisture barrier. You might have heard someone say you have “damaged moisture barrier.” I know I have. It usually means you don’t have the correct ratio of ceramides so skin might feel dry and irritated. Ceramides in this cream can help replenish lipid levels and leave skin feeling plump and soft.

That’s not all that’s in there, of course. It also has beet root and red algae extracts, as well as vitamin F and coconut to reduce Transepidermal Water Loss and increase the moisture of the skin. As someone with dry skin all year round, not just in the fall and winter, that sounds pretty perfect. Even if you don’t have super-dry skin, a damaged moisture barrier can increase your risk of environmental stressors that can be responsible for premature aging.

Sunday Riley’s Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream retails for $65 and will be available September 20 at Sephora.

