Happy (Lunar) New Year—Sunday Riley’s Most Popular Product is On Sale

Much like we do in the U.S. on January 1, Lunar New Year is a day for celebration across Asia. This January 25 kicks of the Year of the Rat and to celebrate, Sunday Riley is having a Good Genes Lunar New Year sale. Last year, the brand launched a full Year of the Pig collection and this time around, it’s all about Good Genes, the best-selling lactic acid treatment. If you haven’t tried it yet but always wanted to, now just might be the time. And if you’re already obsessed like I am, this is the perfect moment to stock up.

Sunday Riley’s limited-edition 50mL bottle celebrating The Year of the Rat comes in red with a cute rat shape on the front. It will look chic as hell sitting on your bathroom counter. But it’s what’s inside that will change your skin. The lactic acid serum exfoliates overnight leaving skin feeling smooth and plump. It’s an anti-aging non-secret that people can’t get enough of. Good Genes can also help get rid of dark spots thanks to the addition of skin-brightening licorice.

Because of its popularity, Good Genes doesn’t go on sale very often. But you can grab it for 20 percent off until December 31. That’s $126.40 instead of $158 on the Sunday Riley website. And it’s not the only product discounted. You can also get favorites such as the Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream ($52 down from $65 on Sunday Riley) and Luna Sleeping Night Oil ($44 instead of $55 on Sunday Riley).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.