Sunday Riley & Diane Kendal to Create Makeup Line

Fashion Week helps to create a lot of buzz around trends and up and coming models and artists alike but the one thing that always manages to catch editors’ attention are the unique products that are being used backstage. This season we’ve been able to catch a glimpse of many fabulous Spring 2012 gems such as the Sally Hansen designer collaborations, but when we caught wind that Sunday Riley would be creating a makeup line after talking to her backstage, we knew this would top the list.

Style.com was able to get more information on the line after following Riley to Paris. The line will apparently be making an appearance in October and is a work of both Riley and the legendary Diane Kendal (who has signed on as the color consultant).

There will be a sneak preview of the line this week at Maiyet and Vanessa Bruno, and we’re assuming that it will maintain the same eco-conscious characteristics as the skincare line with amazing skin-boosting benefits — we’re crossing our fingers that somehow the magical powers of the Juno serum will soon be combined with gorgeous makeup colors.