Sunday Riley Debuts New Makeup Line

Sunday Riley, well-known for her luxury skincare products sold, including sunscreen, serums, and even a Body Treatment, let us know during SS 2012 Fashion Week that she would be breaking into cosmetics and the time has finally come!

The new line will be sold in Barneys New York and Bergdorf Goodman and similar to the Sunday Riley skincare line, the products utilize green technology, are oil and paraben free, and are infused with vitamins and minerals — making this makeup actually good for your skin instead of damaging it!

The line will include the full spectrum of makeup fromblush, lip gloss, tinted primer, foundation, finishing powders, and a huge selection of eyeshadows and lipsticks. Right now you can choose from 30 different Primasilk eye colors while you await the rest of the collection!